Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 598.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $10,379,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $5,462,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen stock opened at $209.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.37 and its 200-day moving average is $209.56. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

