BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) received a €62.00 ($63.92) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.62% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($74.23) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.95) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.29) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($68.04) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
EPA BNP opened at €46.40 ($47.84) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.25. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($59.01) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($71.31).
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.
