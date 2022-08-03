BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €68.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) received a €68.00 ($70.10) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.55% from the stock’s previous close.

BNP has been the topic of several other research reports. set a €68.00 ($70.10) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.95) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($74.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday.

BNP Paribas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BNP stock opened at €46.40 ($47.84) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($59.01) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($71.31). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.25.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

