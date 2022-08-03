BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €68.00 by

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €68.00 ($70.10) price target by equities researchers at in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. ‘s target price points to a potential upside of 46.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNP. Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.29) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($68.04) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.95) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($74.23) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.01) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 1.2 %

BNP Paribas stock opened at €46.40 ($47.84) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.25. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($59.01) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($71.31).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

