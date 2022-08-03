Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $96.06 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04.

Insider Activity

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 54.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.