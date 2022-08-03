Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $96.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $97.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 54.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $4,206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

