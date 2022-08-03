Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Trading 0.7% Higher

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $24.93. 58,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 49,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Boston Omaha Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $740.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.56.
About Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.
