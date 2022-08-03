Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 885,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BOX were worth $25,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BOX by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,350. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

