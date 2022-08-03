Brokerages Set Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target at $76.60

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $630.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.27. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $1,536,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

