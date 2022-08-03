Brokerages Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT at $19.43

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,072 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.44%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

