Brokerages Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Price Target at $295.40

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Watsco stock opened at $273.22 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.33%.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after acquiring an additional 141,426 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Watsco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 56.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $11,419,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

