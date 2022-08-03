Brokers Issue Forecasts for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.68. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.