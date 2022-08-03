Brokers Issue Forecasts for Granite Construction Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Granite Construction in a research report issued on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Granite Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.

Granite Construction stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. Granite Construction has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Granite Construction by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Granite Construction news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $248,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,271.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.55%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

