Brokers Issue Forecasts for Saia, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Saia’s current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.71.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $233.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $365.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Saia by 52.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 353,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.