Brokers Offer Predictions for Cameco Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$398.00 million for the quarter.
Cameco Price Performance
Cameco stock opened at C$32.36 on Monday. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$19.68 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 215.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total value of C$292,469.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,484,547.37.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
See Also
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.