Brokers Offer Predictions for Cameco Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$398.00 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.27.

Cameco stock opened at C$32.36 on Monday. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$19.68 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 215.73.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total value of C$292,469.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,484,547.37.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

