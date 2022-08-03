Brokers Set Expectations for Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.83 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.02 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Shares of META opened at $160.19 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.37. The company has a market capitalization of $433.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

