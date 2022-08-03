Bruce M. Larson Sells 8,743 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised The Carlyle Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

