Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Shares of PG stock opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

