Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.85.
Builders FirstSource Trading Down 4.2 %
NYSE:BLDR opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource
In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
