Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.85.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

