Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.00, but opened at $70.00. Builders FirstSource shares last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 41,526 shares traded.

The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.47.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.