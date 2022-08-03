Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.00, but opened at $70.00. Builders FirstSource shares last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 41,526 shares traded.
The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Stock Down 4.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.47.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Further Reading
