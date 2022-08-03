Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $24,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 236,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,092,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.4 %

BURL stock opened at $148.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.