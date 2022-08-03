byNordic Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 8th (NASDAQ:BYNOU)

byNordic Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BYNOU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 8th. byNordic Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of byNordic Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

byNordic Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYNOU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. byNordic Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of byNordic Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in byNordic Acquisition by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in byNordic Acquisition by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 105,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.