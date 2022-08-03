California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $19,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 5,340.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $52.79.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

