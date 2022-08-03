California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,983,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $21,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,132 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,633,000 after acquiring an additional 867,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 4.2 %

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More

