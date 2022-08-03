California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $24,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,242,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,500,000 after purchasing an additional 794,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,580,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,366,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

