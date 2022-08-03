California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $21,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $238.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.03 and a 52 week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

