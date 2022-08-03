California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.12 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.06.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

