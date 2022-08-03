California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.82 Million Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,495 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $20,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,406,000 after buying an additional 293,940 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $221,102,000. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Li Auto by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,439,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,216,000 after purchasing an additional 788,169 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,412.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LI shares. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.