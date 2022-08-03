California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $19,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 13.68%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

