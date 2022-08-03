California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,203 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $19,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

CHK opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average of $83.40. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

