California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,221 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,221 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $23,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,503,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 156.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on ARES shares. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,148,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

