California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,500 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $19,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.82) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($45.36) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($69.07) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($61.86) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $62.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

