California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,664 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $20,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 10.5 %

TAP stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

