California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,979 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $22,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 4.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 32.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

