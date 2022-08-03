California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 27,963 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,963 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $24,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 735.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.4 %

LNC opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.78.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

