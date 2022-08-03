California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 32,221 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 440,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,221 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $22,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

