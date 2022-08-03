California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 55,274 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 804,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,274 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $20,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 165.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

