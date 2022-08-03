California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,678 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $22,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Snap-on by 40.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Down 1.1 %

Snap-on stock opened at $221.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.20 and a 200-day moving average of $210.80.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.