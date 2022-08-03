California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,678 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $22,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Snap-on by 40.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Snap-on
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snap-on Stock Down 1.1 %
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
