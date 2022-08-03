California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $20.94 Million Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 140,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,942,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,367,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Regal Rexnord Price Performance
Shares of RRX stock opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average of $138.02.
Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.
See Also
