California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,433 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,070,702 shares of company stock worth $255,605,503. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

