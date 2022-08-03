California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $19,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,109.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 303,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 278,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

Several analysts have commented on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

