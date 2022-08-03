California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 550,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,561 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $22,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,205,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after acquiring an additional 843,422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,800,000 after acquiring an additional 958,393 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AMH opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

