Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Price Target Cut to €217.00

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from €235.00 ($242.27) to €217.00 ($223.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($237.11) to €210.00 ($216.49) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Stock Down 0.9 %

CGEMY stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.