CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.45.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

