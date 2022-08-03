Cazoo Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,927 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,000% compared to the average volume of 425 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZOO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,867,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Price Performance

About Cazoo Group

Shares of CZOO opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Cazoo Group has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

