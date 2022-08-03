Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.86.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 323.78 and a beta of 1.97. Celsius has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,027,181.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,158,440. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.