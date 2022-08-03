Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

CVX opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

