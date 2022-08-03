Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.03. The company has a market cap of $312.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

