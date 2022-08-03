Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lowered by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.77 and a 200-day moving average of $155.03. The company has a market capitalization of $312.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

About Chevron

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

