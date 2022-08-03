Cinemark (CNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company’s revenue was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNK opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

